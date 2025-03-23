Braves reunite with Jesse Chavez (again)

Yes, they called again. Yes, he signed with them again. Yes, he’s back.

The Braves on Saturday signed the 41-year-old Chavez to a minor-league deal. Will he make the Opening Day roster? We’ll see.

At this point, it’s comical. This happened – and exactly this way – last year. Last year, the White Sox signed Chavez to a minor-league deal and invited him to spring training. They eventually released him and the Braves signed him toward the end of camp.

Chavez had a 3.13 ERA over 63 1/3 innings for Atlanta a season ago. He’s pitched in the majors for the Braves in each of the past four seasons. And you know the tale by now: His numbers are much better with the Braves than with anyone else.

For some reason, Chavez cannot make another roster, but finds a home in Atlanta. It’s incredible.

He’s back again.