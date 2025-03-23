Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves reunite with Jesse Chavez (again)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Jesse Chavez throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning during a baseball game Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Jesse Chavez throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning during a baseball game Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By
1 hour ago

One of baseball’s best running jokes just gained more steam.

The Rangers on Friday released right-hander Jesse Chavez from his minor-league contract because he wasn’t going to make the team. And so, Chavez was a free agent for … less than 48 hours.

You know what happened.

Yes, they called again. Yes, he signed with them again. Yes, he’s back.

The Braves on Saturday signed the 41-year-old Chavez to a minor-league deal. Will he make the Opening Day roster? We’ll see.

At this point, it’s comical. This happened – and exactly this way – last year. Last year, the White Sox signed Chavez to a minor-league deal and invited him to spring training. They eventually released him and the Braves signed him toward the end of camp.

Chavez had a 3.13 ERA over 63 1/3 innings for Atlanta a season ago. He’s pitched in the majors for the Braves in each of the past four seasons. And you know the tale by now: His numbers are much better with the Braves than with anyone else.

For some reason, Chavez cannot make another roster, but finds a home in Atlanta. It’s incredible.

He’s back again.

About the Author

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (center) and other players react as they walk on practice field during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Thursday, February 13, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises

In recent days, the Braves have thinned their camp roster.

Braves add to outfield depth by signing veteran Alex Verdugo to $1.5 million, 1-year deal

Michael Soroka excited to face Braves as NL East rival, return to Atlanta

The Latest

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) talks with Braves bench coach/infield coach Walt Weiss (4) during the seventh inning at Truist Park on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Here’s what the Braves’ batting order could look like on Opening Day

Braves catcher Drake Baldwin on making opening-day roster: ‘It’s something you dream of’

Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises

Featured

Parents and students arrive for the first day of school at Harmony Elementary School in Buford on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

What Trump’s attempt to dismantle the Education Department means for Georgia

Although dissolving the U.S. Department of Education requires a vote from Congress, President Donald Trump's executive order requires the department to facilitate its closure.

Starz picks up doc about legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City

“Magic City: An American Fantasy” explores the club’s influence on hip-hop over the decades.

Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises

In recent days, the Braves have thinned their camp roster.