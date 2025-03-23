Braves reunite with Jesse Chavez (again)

One of baseball’s best running jokes just gained more steam.
The Rangers on Friday released right-hander Jesse Chavez from his minor-league contract because he wasn’t going to make the team. And so, Chavez was a free agent for … less than 48 hours.
You know what happened.
Yes, they called again. Yes, he signed with them again. Yes, he’s back.
The Braves on Saturday signed the 41-year-old Chavez to a minor-league deal. Will he make the Opening Day roster? We’ll see.
At this point, it’s comical. This happened – and exactly this way – last year. Last year, the White Sox signed Chavez to a minor-league deal and invited him to spring training. They eventually released him and the Braves signed him toward the end of camp.
Chavez had a 3.13 ERA over 63 1/3 innings for Atlanta a season ago. He’s pitched in the majors for the Braves in each of the past four seasons. And you know the tale by now: His numbers are much better with the Braves than with anyone else.
For some reason, Chavez cannot make another roster, but finds a home in Atlanta. It’s incredible.
He’s back again.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises
In recent days, the Braves have thinned their camp roster.
Featured
What Trump’s attempt to dismantle the Education Department means for Georgia
Although dissolving the U.S. Department of Education requires a vote from Congress, President Donald Trump's executive order requires the department to facilitate its closure.
Starz picks up doc about legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City
“Magic City: An American Fantasy” explores the club’s influence on hip-hop over the decades.
Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises
In recent days, the Braves have thinned their camp roster.