Braves Report: To Tampa, with momentum

We’ll relive Marcell Ozuna’s early-morning, series-winning walk-off homer some more in a moment. I’ve got a whodunit for you, too.

But first we head to Tampa — and check in with our beat writing pal Justin Toscano.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

It’s Braves-Rays tonight and through the weekend. Ready for major league action in a minor league ballpark?

⚾ The starters: Scheduled pitching matchups include Bryce Elder vs. Taj Bradley tonight; AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Drew Rasmussen on Saturday; and Chris Sale vs. Shane Baz on Sunday.

🧐 Wait, go back to the beginning … what? Yep. The Rays are playing home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field this year. Capacity: 11,000 or so.

I’ll let Justin explain a little more.

JUSTIN JUMPS IN

Every Friday, the Braves Report checks in with beat writer Justin Toscano. This week, he’s awaiting the action in Florida.

TAMPA — Hello from Tampa.

Which feels weird to say during the regular season.

I drove from North Port to Tampa in March to cover the Braves’ night game against the Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. But that was, of course, a spring game. This weekend’s games are not.

🤔 When the Braves arrive at the Yankees’ spring training complex on Friday afternoon, they will see the … Tampa Bay Rays.

And the Braves are coming off a huge series victory over Philadelphia, punctuated by Marcell Ozuna’s walk-off blast in the 11th inning on Thursday — err, actually Friday. The teams played into the beginning of Friday morning after a lengthy rain delay, and Ozuna ended it to give the Braves two of three over the Phillies.

Then the Braves had to board a plane to Tampa.

The Rays are playing at Steinbrenner Field after their stadium, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, was heavily damaged in Hurricane Milton. This was unavoidable because no one can control Mother Nature, but it has created a weird scenario.

The Rays are playing major league games at a minor-league park. Their players — big leaguers — show up to work every day at this minor-league park. And this weekend, the Braves’ stars, from Matt Olson to Austin Riley and others, will be playing at a minor-league facility during the regular season for the first time in years.

Will it feel like the minors? A rehab assignment? It could vary depending on the player. One thing is for certain: It won’t feel like your average major league game.

It matters nonetheless.

😤 The Braves must get on track. They have three games against the Rays and three more in Toronto. Atlanta has yet to truly get rolling early in this season.

Bryce Elder will start on Friday, AJ Smith-Shawver on Saturday and Chris Sale on Sunday. The Rays are 5-7 and lack true firepower. But then again, the Braves’ offense hasn’t exactly run teams off the field.

Maybe that changes this weekend. And if it does, Atlanta will have some nice momentum heading to Canada, where a boost could await.

Spencer Strider on Thursday tied a Gwinnett Stripers record with 13 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. He threw 90 pitches, which indicates that his next start will likely be for the big club.

Will it come in Toronto? It seems possible. Strider could start Tuesday on regular rest, or in Wednesday’s series finale on an extra day of rest. Or the Braves could hold him until they return to Truist Park to face Minnesota after this trip.

😬 Many of you are wondering: Should you be concerned about the Braves? I wouldn’t blame you if you were. But it’s still early. They have a ton of talent. They’ll get back Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Yes, I know — you’ve heard this before. You expected them to get going last year. It never happened.

It’s far too early to be that negative about this year’s team, though it has played some pretty poor baseball through two weeks of the regular season. The Reynaldo López loss is concerning, though Strider will make the rotation better. And the Braves still are struggling to fill the holes left by Joe Jiménez (knee surgery rehab) and A.J. Minter (went to the Mets in free agency).

I will say this, though: If you are one to overreact to everything early in the season, then I don’t know how you do it — that would be emotionally exhausting. Baseball is not the sport for that.

To Tampa they go, and then Toronto after that.

SORRY, SPENCE

As mentioned above, Strider struck out 13 batters with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

I’d like to publicly apologize for suggesting in yesterday’s Braves Report that the number was a measly 12. To make up for it, here’s video proof of the total.

A BULLPEN NOTE

The Braves recalled reliever Zach Thompson from Gwinnett today and put Aaron Bummer on the bereavement list. That means he’ll miss at least three games.

No word yet on what Bummer’s dealing with, but prayers up.

PLEASE HELP

OK, back to Mr. Ozuna.

His two-run homer last night was his first walk-off since 2018. It came after the Phillies scored in the top of the 11th to make it 2-1.

Austin Riley tied things up again with a double (driving in everyone’s favorite, the ghost runner) before Big Bear’s big blast to left-center. It was a delight.

🫡 But here’s what I really want to know: Who was the Braves fan (pictured above) who stuck around to the bitter end of the game — while dressed as Ozuna? Full uniform, neon arm sleeve and all.

If that’s you, give me a shout. We’ll share your story with the world.

