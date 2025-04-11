Braves’ Marcell Ozuna ends long night with walk-off home run to defeat Phillies

“It was great,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It was really good to see. They just came back out after the rain delay and we’re fighting. They were fighting. That’s a big win It’s obviously our first series win of the year. We just got done playing three of the best National League teams, and we got a series win over one of them. That’s big.”

The Braves and the Phillies played six full innings before rain caused a delay at 8:45 p.m., with the score tied at 1-1.

Before the delay, Braves scored their lone run in the bottom of the first when Matt Olson grounded out which allowed Austin Riley — who walked and was driven to third by a Marcell Ozuna double — to score from third.

Kyle Schwarber tied the score at 1-1 with his sixth home run in 12 games and second homer of the series — a 429-foot solo shot off Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach. The homer snapped a 16-inning scoreless streak for Schwellenbach as it was the first run he’s given up all season (three starts, 20 innings pitched).

Schwellenbach allowed the lone run on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts over six innings before the delay. Schwellenbach is 1-0 with a 0.45 ERA.

“I love to pitch (well),” Schwellenbach said. “I try to pitch (well) every time I go out there, no matter who I’m pitching against. It definitely feels good to get a good one under my belt.”

Phillies starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo allowed one run on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts in his six innings pitched before the delay.

When play resumed at 11:30 p.m., the seventh, eighth and ninth were scoreless, forcing extra innings.

After a scoreless 10th, the Phillies broke through against reliever José Suarez in the top of the 11th as Suarez broke issued a bases-loaded walk to Johan Rojas to take a 2-1 lead.

Riley’s leadoff RBI double tied the score at 2-2 as he drove in automatic runner Ozzie Albies. That set the table for Ozuna, whose home run landed in the left-field stands.

“When (Riley) is right, (right-center) is where his strength is,” Snitker said. “That was another big hit. Marcell has been coming through for us for years.”

The Braves’ bullpen once again had to pitch a big chunk of the game as five Braves relievers allowed one run on no hits, four walks and five strikeouts over five innings.

“They came out ready,” Schwellenbach said. “We had a two-and-a-half hour delay. (Aaron) Bummer came out looking really good and the guys that followed him as well.”

Newly acquired reliever Rafael Montero made his Braves debut in the top of the 10th and delivered a scoreless outing with one walk and two strikeouts.

“When you get a guy in a trade you want him to be able to contribute,” Snitker said. “If you get a position player, you kind of like him to get a big hit. But a pitcher to come in that situation and hold the opposition there like he did was awesome,”

The Braves travel to Tampa for the first leg of a six-game road trip that begins with a three-game series against the Rays.

Bryce Elder will start the first game, AJ Smith-Shawver will start the second game and Chris Sale will start the third game.