Help on the way for Braves: Spencer Strider nears return with record start for Gwinnett

Manager Brian Snitker watched the performance on television before the Braves played the Phillies on Thursday night at Truist Park.

“He looked really good, actually,” Snitker said of Strider. “It was really encouraging. When they get done with something like that, (we) see how they feel when they come in tomorrow and then do his side (throwing session). I kind of feel like he’s right where we want him to be before he gets here.”

It’s hard to see why Strider would need another rehab start, at least based on the results. He’s thrown 60, 75, and 90 pitches in three starts while recording strikes on 67% of his pitches. Batters have managed five hits against Strider over 13 2/3 innings with 27 strikeouts and five walks.

Per Statcast tracking data, Norfolk hitters whiffed on 32 pitches from Strider, including 11 of the strikeouts. Strider’s fastballs were clocked at 95-96 mph. He mixed in 25 sliders, 19 changeups and five curveballs. Norfolk scored one run in the fifth inning.

“Saw a run (sharp movement) on some fastballs, and the slider was really good,” Snitker said. “Threw some good changeups. It was a very complete outing, really. Saw a (Norfolk) kid mishit one for a double. It was good. It was exactly what we wanted to happen.”

If Strider comes out of his latest start healthy, then it’s likely he’ll rejoin the big-league Braves next week. They start a three-game series in Toronto on Monday before returning home to Twins two weekends from now. Strider’s return to form would be a big deal because much of the team’s positive outlook for 2025 depends on it.

Strider was an All-Star in 2023, when he recorded 281 strikeouts, but made just two starts in 2024 before being placed on the injured list. Strider eventually opted to have an internal brace inserted in his right elbow. He made two starts during spring training before beginning the season with Gwinnett.

Strider’s fastball velocity against Norfolk on Thursday was on par with his average velocity during the two starts last season (96.3 mph). That was down from the average during his first two full seasons in the majors (98.2 mph and 97.2). Strider used his off-speed pitches much more frequently on Thursday (54% of pitches) than he has during 67 games in the majors (38%).

Strider’s return will give the Braves three pitchers who can carry them to victories when the inconsistent offense isn’t firing. Spencer Schwellenbach has been outstanding in both of his starts. Sale will be better, unless he’s suddenly lost it at 36-years old. When Strider is back, Elder likely will be sent back to the minors and relatively unproven starters Grant Holmes and AJ Smith-Shawver will side down the pecking order.

Starting pitching hasn’t been the main problem for the Braves during their poor start to the season. Their starting pitchers were good when they got swept in four games at San Diego. The starters were solid in two of three losses at Los Angeles, during the home loss to the Marlins on Saturday and during Wednesday’s loss to the Phillies.

A volatile bullpen and underachieving hitters are mostly responsible for the Braves losing nine of their first 11 games. There’s also the absence of left fielder Jurickson Profar (doping suspension) and Ronald Acuna (knee surgery). Snitker said Acuna could begin ramping up his rehabilitation program next week.

Strider won’t be able to do anything to help the hitting and relief pitching. But he’ll give the Braves some leeway in those areas if he’s dominant during his starts, like usual. Help is on the way for the Braves.