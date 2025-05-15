Did you enjoy your day of not wondering which fun new way the Braves would find to lose?

Good. But buckle up — they’re back at it tonight against the Twins.

THE WEEKEND SERIES

Fun fact: I have a twin brother. He’s shorter than me and one minute younger, too.

📺 How to watch: Not headed to Truist? Tonight’s game is at 7:15 p.m. on Apple TV.

Saturday and Sunday’s games are at 7:15 p.m. and 1:35 p.m., respectively, on FanDuel Sports Network.

⚾ The scheduled starters:

Tonight: Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs. Chris Paddack (0-2, 9.49 ERA)

Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs. Chris Paddack (0-2, 9.49 ERA) Saturday: Chris Sale (0-2, 6.63 ERA) vs. Simeon Woods Richardson (1-1, 4.30 ERA)

Chris Sale (0-2, 6.63 ERA) vs. Simeon Woods Richardson (1-1, 4.30 ERA) Sunday: Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.78 ERA) vs. Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.45 ERA)

📝 The scouting report: The Twins are 7-12 and struggling at the plate almost as much as the Braves. Their outfield is also an injury-riddled mess, so they’re bringing in top prospect Luke Keaschall from Triple-A.

PANIC OR PATIENCE?

Credit: Jon Blacker/AP Credit: Jon Blacker/AP

Well … it turns out y’all have lots of thoughts about the current state of the Braves.

About 50 of you responded to yesterday’s poll/vibe check/invitation to commiserate. And some clear trends emerged.

📊 The results: In the interest of transparency, I’ll point out that I did these calculations by hand, and math is not my strong suit. I also had to make a few inferences on behalf of folks who offered input but didn’t technically provide a vote.

But here’s how y’all are feeling about the 5-13 Braves.

We’re doomed: 37%

37% Everything’s still in play: 8%

8% I’m just along for the ride at this point: 31%

31% Ask me after Memorial Day: 24%

Yikes, right? The biggest share of votes came from folks who have had enough.

A PED suspension, injuries, a leaky bullpen and a perpetual failure to hit with runners on base can do that to you.

📊 The silver lining: Look closely, though, and you’ll find a sliver of optimism.

Combine the last two options (the ride-or-die fans and the wait-and-see folks) and you’ve got a robust 55% that hasn’t written things off just yet.

That’s not nothing.

📊 Lots of thoughts: Most of you, of course, submitted more than a simple vote. You also offered explanations … and a surprising number of curse words.

Here’s a sampling.

Michael, who wants see some passion: “We need some guys to start breaking bats over their knees when they strike out. Or throwing the watercooler out on the field after a bad at-bat. They have no fire in the dugout.”

“We need some guys to start breaking bats over their knees when they strike out. Or throwing the watercooler out on the field after a bad at-bat. They have no fire in the dugout.” Donna, who did not actually use the word “terrible”: “I have watched this team for 55+ years, and this may be disappointing baseball but it’s not completely (terrible) baseball.”

“I have watched this team for 55+ years, and this may be disappointing baseball but it’s not completely (terrible) baseball.” John, who referenced the legend Bobby Cox: “Wake me up at the All-Star break and if we’re at .500 or better we have a chance. I fear that Snit has a case of the Cox Pox, symptoms of which are passivity and a reticence of kicking some ass to wake this team up!”

Personally, I tend to fall among the “give it some time” crowd … but mix in a heavy dose of doubt about the lineup getting its act together in any meaningful way.

OUTFIELD ADDITION

Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

I briefly mentioned the promotion of outfielder Alex Verdugo yesterday. Let’s take a closer look at what the late spring signing could bring to the table — and the lineup — when he makes his debut.

2020-2023 with the Red Sox: .281 batting average, .338 on-base percentage, 43 total homers, 80 strikeouts per season

.281 batting average, .338 on-base percentage, 43 total homers, 80 strikeouts per season 2024 with the Yankees: .233 batting average, .291 on-base percentage, 13 homers, 93 strikeouts

Don’t expect a savior. Last season’s falloff is the reason Atlanta could sign him for one year and $1.5 million. But at least he’s not a huge strikeout guy?

RIVAL WATCH

🚽 The Mets (12-7) enjoyed another impressive start from under-the-radar signing Griffin Canning. Juan Soto’s still hitting .221, though.

🔔 The Phillies (11-8) split a four-game series with the Giants and get Miami this weekend. Also, their pitcher that looks like Nicolas Cage got a glove with the Declaration of Independence on it.

🎣 The Marlins (8-10) just got swept by the Diamondbacks.

🪰 The Nationals (7-12) had reliever Jorge Lopez suspended three games for throwing at the Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen earlier this week. Manager Dave Martinez already serve his own one-game suspension.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

The Braves announced their annual celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultures will be held May 2.

That’s a Friday night game against the Dodgers. Festivities include pregame performances and food trucks, as well as on-field ceremonies.

Until next time.