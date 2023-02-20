AJC Braves Report podcast: Wrapping up Week 1 of spring training

The first week of spring training is over for the Braves, but there is a long way to go.
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black are at CoolToday Park to discuss what the Braves said during the first week.
Our crew will also dig into what Vaughn Grissom had to say about the battle at shortstop and what he learned from third base coach Ron Washington.
Plus, we will look at if the Braves have any leadership needs now that Dansby Swanson is gone, and new reliever Nick Anderson joins the show.
Plus, you’ll hear the Braves’ top pitching prospect and the backup catcher who is getting ready for what might be the biggest week of his career.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast
About the Author