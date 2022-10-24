ajc logo
Braves Report podcast: What happened to the Braves in 2022?

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

The Braves had their first 100-win season in almost 20 years but could only manage one win in the postseason. So how did something that looked so go, turn out so bad?

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and columnist Mark Bradley look back at all that happened in 2022.

Our team will discuss what went right in the regular season, what went wrong in October, should the Braves have done anything differently in the NLDS and how this year should be remembered.

Plus, we will also look at the new playoff format, the emergence of the next wave of Baby Braves and our thoughts on Matt Olson’s first season.

We will also answer your many questions in the Ask Justin segment.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

Five questions the Braves must answer this offseason

Alex Anthopoulos on Braves’ free agents: ‘We’d love to have all these guys back’

What went wrong for the Braves in the NLDS against the Phillies?

Bradley’s Buzz: It’s OK to mope about the Braves. But hope remains

<

