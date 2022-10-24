Braves Report podcast: What happened to the Braves in 2022?

The Braves had their first 100-win season in almost 20 years but could only manage one win in the postseason. So how did something that looked so go, turn out so bad?
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and columnist Mark Bradley look back at all that happened in 2022.
Our team will discuss what went right in the regular season, what went wrong in October, should the Braves have done anything differently in the NLDS and how this year should be remembered.
Plus, we will also look at the new playoff format, the emergence of the next wave of Baby Braves and our thoughts on Matt Olson’s first season.
We will also answer your many questions in the Ask Justin segment.
