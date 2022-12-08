Braves Report podcast: What happened at Winter Meetings

It took until the final hours of the last day, but the Braves finally made a move at the Winter Meetings.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano discusses how Joe Jimenez fits into the bullpen and why Atlanta gave up one of its best prospects to get him.
Plus, Justin breaks down the latest with Dansby Swanson’s free-agent situation, the rest of the moves at the Winter Meetings, what could happen later this offseason and why he thinks the Braves are still the favorites in the NL East.
