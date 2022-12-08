ajc logo
Braves trade prospects, acquire Tigers pitcher Joe Jiménez

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC sports
1 hour ago

The Braves acquired right-handed pitcher Joe Jiménez and cash considerations from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham Wednesday night.

Jiménez, 27, pitched in 62 games for the Tigers last season, going 3-2 with a 3.49 ERA (22 earned runs in 56 2/3 innings) and had two saves while striking out 77 batters and issuing just 13 walks. His 12.23 strikeouts per 9.0 innings ranked fifth in the American League among pitchers with at least 50 innings and his 1.4 fWAR for the season matched his career high. Jiménez fanned 33.3% of the batters he faced, which ranked in the top five percent in the majors.

The 6-foot-3, 277-pound native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, was originally signed by the Tigers as a non-drafted free agent in 2013 and debuted with the club in 2017. Jiménez has played all six of his major league seasons with Detroit, going 19-19 with a 5.24 ERA and 20 saves over 297 career appearances. He was named to the AL All-Star team in 2018 during his first full major league campaign.

Malloy, 22, was ranked as Atlanta’s No. 11 prospect by MLB.com, and combined to bat .289/.408/.454 over three levels of the Braves’ minor league syste last year.

Higginbotham, 26, appeared in 48 games in relief with Double-A Mississippi last season, and went 2-5 with a 4.73 ERA.

