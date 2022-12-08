Braves trade prospects, acquire Tigers pitcher Joe Jiménez

Jiménez, 27, pitched in 62 games for the Tigers last season, going 3-2 with a 3.49 ERA (22 earned runs in 56 2/3 innings) and had two saves while striking out 77 batters and issuing just 13 walks. His 12.23 strikeouts per 9.0 innings ranked fifth in the American League among pitchers with at least 50 innings and his 1.4 fWAR for the season matched his career high. Jiménez fanned 33.3% of the batters he faced, which ranked in the top five percent in the majors.

The 6-foot-3, 277-pound native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, was originally signed by the Tigers as a non-drafted free agent in 2013 and debuted with the club in 2017. Jiménez has played all six of his major league seasons with Detroit, going 19-19 with a 5.24 ERA and 20 saves over 297 career appearances. He was named to the AL All-Star team in 2018 during his first full major league campaign.