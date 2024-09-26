Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: The path to the playoffs

Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) throws to first base to retire New York Mets outfielder Jesse Winker during the seventh inning at Truist Park, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 5-1. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) throws to first base to retire New York Mets outfielder Jesse Winker during the seventh inning at Truist Park, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 5-1. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

In a crucial series, the Braves started off strong with a 5-1 win vs. the Mets Tuesday, but due to inclement weather, Wednesday and Thursday’s games were postponed until a doubleheader Monday.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano share their thoughts on the implications of this schedule shift and what Atlanta needs to do against both Kansas City and New York in its final regular-season games.

They also discuss injury updates for Austin Riley and Reynaldo López.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves Report podcast: Offense explodes to take 2 of 3 from Reds
Placeholder Image

Credit: Wilfredo Lee/AP

Braves Report: Does season come down to series vs. Mets?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mets and Braves to play doubleheader on Monday after forecast washes out rest of pivotal...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AJC staff

Rivalry weekend: Hard to imagine bigger matchups than these three
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves’ Reynaldo López ready to return whenever the team gives the OK
Rivalry weekend: Hard to imagine bigger matchups than these three
Remainder of Braves-Mets series postponed, doubleheader set for Monday
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Helene could be among Georgia’s worst hurricanes. Here’s why it’s so rare
Gen Z candidates are looking to change Georgia’s political landscape
Amid questions over cost of weight loss shots, Atlanta doctors offer cheaper options