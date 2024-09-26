Braves Report podcast: The path to the playoffs

In a crucial series, the Braves started off strong with a 5-1 win vs. the Mets Tuesday, but due to inclement weather, Wednesday and Thursday’s games were postponed until a doubleheader Monday.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano share their thoughts on the implications of this schedule shift and what Atlanta needs to do against both Kansas City and New York in its final regular-season games.

They also discuss injury updates for Austin Riley and Reynaldo López.