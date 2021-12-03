ajc logo
X

Braves Report podcast: The lockout is here

Atlanta Braves
By Jay Black
15 minutes ago

MLB owners have locked out the players and the potential for a long, dark winter has arrived for baseball fans.

In this episode of the Braves Report Podcast from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Braves beat reporter Gabe Burns and Jay Black look at why neither side seems ready to budge on money issues, how and expanded post-season would look and the small moves Atlanta has already made.

Listen to our podcast for free and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts

ExploreListen to more episodes of the AJC Braves Report Podcast

About the Author

Jay Black
Editors' Picks
The Latest
MLB lockout begins, freezing trades and free agency
23h ago
Baseball teams spend $1 billion in one day, appear headed for lockout
Braves tender contract to Duvall, decline Camargo, Rodriguez
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top