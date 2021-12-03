Braves Report podcast: The lockout is here

MLB owners have locked out the players and the potential for a long, dark winter has arrived for baseball fans.
In this episode of the Braves Report Podcast from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Braves beat reporter Gabe Burns and Jay Black look at why neither side seems ready to budge on money issues, how and expanded post-season would look and the small moves Atlanta has already made.
