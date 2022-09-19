AJC Braves Report podcast: Spencer Strider’s big day as Braves sweep Phillies

Plus, our crew will discuss Strider’s historic 200-strikeout achievement, what Vaughn Grissom learned from Ozzie Albies before his latest injury, Ronald Acuña’s hot streak and what to make of the slumping heart of the order.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”