AJC Braves Report podcast: Spencer Strider’s big day as Braves sweep Phillies

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Braves rookie fireballer Spencer Strider did something that hasn’t happened in more than 130 years, and Atlanta swept Philadelphia. The only problem, the Braves couldn’t gain any ground on the Mets.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black size up the race for the National League East with 16 games to go.

Plus, our crew will discuss Strider’s historic 200-strikeout achievement, what Vaughn Grissom learned from Ozzie Albies before his latest injury, Ronald Acuña’s hot streak and what to make of the slumping heart of the order.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast:

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

