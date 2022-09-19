AJC Braves Report podcast: Spencer Strider’s big day as Braves sweep Phillies

Braves rookie fireballer Spencer Strider did something that hasn’t happened in more than 130 years, and Atlanta swept Philadelphia. The only problem, the Braves couldn’t gain any ground on the Mets.
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black size up the race for the National League East with 16 games to go.
Plus, our crew will discuss Strider’s historic 200-strikeout achievement, what Vaughn Grissom learned from Ozzie Albies before his latest injury, Ronald Acuña’s hot streak and what to make of the slumping heart of the order.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast:
- Five takeaways on the Braves’ win over the Phillies to secure a sweep
- Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win
- Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
- Braves hope Ozzie Albies can return for playoffs
- Ronald Acuña leads Braves over Phillies; Ozzie Albies suffers another injury
- Top of the lineup struggles as Braves drop two of three to Giants
About the Author