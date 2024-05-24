Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Pirates are next challenge

Atlanta Braves' Chadwick Tromp celebrates after scoring on a single from Ozzie Albies during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

By AJC Sports
39 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ series win over the Cubs.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and Jarred Kelenic.

AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano takes you inside the clubhouse following the Braves’ 3-0 win against the Cubs on Thursday afternoon.

We head to Gwinnett to check in with the voice of the Stripers, Dave Lezotte.

Barrett also previews this weekend’s series against the Pirates with radio play-by-play announcer Joe Block.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

