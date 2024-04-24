Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Max Fried pulls a ‘Maddux’

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried throws against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried throws against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps Max Fried’s impressive start as the Braves take the first two games of the series against the Marlins.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Fried, Bryce Elder and Travis d’Arnaud.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
Braves vs. Marlins - Tuesday
1 / 24
Braves pitcher Max Fried (right) is congratulated by catcher Travis d'Arnaud after throwing a complete-game shutout at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The Braves won 5-0 over the Miami Marlins. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
;

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

At time of campus concerns, Morehouse hails Biden’s graduation visit

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s crusade fails to dislodge Johnson as House speaker

Credit: AP

Bird flu virus fragments found in milk; feds say no threat to consumers

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia faction’s bid to keep GOP ‘traitors’ off ballot suffers court setback

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia faction’s bid to keep GOP ‘traitors’ off ballot suffers court setback

Orange Crush beach party near Savannah results in 54 arrests
The Latest

Braves’ Max Fried delivers shutout masterpiece against Marlins
26m ago
Braves reliever A.J. Minter visits a Cobb County fire station
Braves Nation: Travis d’Arnaud on a home run tear
Featured

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO / SPECIAL

Man using magnet in creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI says
Lifting each other: Georgia athlete heads for the Olympics with father at side
Follow updates as NY testimony resumes in Donald Trump hush money case