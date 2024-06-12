Exclusive: A new name emerges in APS school chief search: Gwinnett’s superintendent
Braves Report podcast: Checking in on some prospects

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

By AJC Sports
Updated 9 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee is joined by the voice of the Mississippi Braves Chris Harris to discuss some recent prospects who were called up to the majors.

Barrett will also recap Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker, too.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

