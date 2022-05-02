Braves Report podcast: Acuna returns, Mets next up on schedule

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report Podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black dig into the headlines of a busy baseball week.

Our team looks at what it took for Ronald Acuna to recover from his ACL injury, some insightful analysis from Atlanta’s most expensive pitcher on why he’s struggling, how the Braves stack up against the Mets and some answers to your mailbag questions.