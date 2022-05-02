ajc logo
Braves Report podcast: Acuna returns, Mets next up on schedule

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. walks off the field after grounding out and stranding two runners during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, April 30, 2022. The Rangers won 3-1. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Staff
1 hour ago

The Braves’ superstar is finding his way back into the order just in time for the first series with the first-place Mets.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report Podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black dig into the headlines of a busy baseball week.

Our team looks at what it took for Ronald Acuna to recover from his ACL injury, some insightful analysis from Atlanta’s most expensive pitcher on why he’s struggling, how the Braves stack up against the Mets and some answers to your mailbag questions.

Subscribe to the Braves Report on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Stitcher, and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

