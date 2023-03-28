AJC Braves Report podcast: A conversation with new announcer Brandon Gaudin

For the first time since 2010, Braves fans will have a new voice to lead the TV coverage.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano talks with Brandon Gaudin of Bally Sports to discuss his new role.
Gaudin will explain why this is his dream job, how he became a Braves fan, his connection to Skip Caray and why he had already made Atlanta his home before this opportunity popped up.
