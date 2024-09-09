Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: Finding ways to win

Atlanta Braves Matt Olson celebrates after scoring a run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves Matt Olson celebrates after scoring a run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Braves won their weekend series against Toronto after a 4-3 win on Sunday in extra innings. In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano share their thoughts on the Braves’ series win over the Blue Jays and where they stand in the wild card standings.

The duo also answer your mailbag questions.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves Report: Braves division title hopes dwindle in series loss to Philadelphia
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Braves Report: One win away from much-needed sweep of Rockies
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Horwitz, Berrios help Blue Jays win 9-5, knock Braves out of wild-card spot
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Austin Gomber shuts down Braves as they fail to sweep Rockies
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Braves win ‘draining’ extra-innings battle with Blue Jays to take series
Braves acquire utilityman Cavan Biggio as organizational depth
Braves drop out of wild-card spot with loss to Blue Jays
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show