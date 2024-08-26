Braves Report: Braves hand Nationals a series loss; Harris hurt again

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano review the Braves’ series win over the Nationals this past weekend. They also discuss Michael Harris’ injury that forced him to leave the game in the fifth inning of Sunday’s loss.
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and Matt Olson.
The duo also answer your mailbag questions.
