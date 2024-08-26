Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: Braves hand Nationals a series loss; Harris hurt again

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson rounds third base after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson rounds third base after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano review the Braves’ series win over the Nationals this past weekend. They also discuss Michael Harris’ injury that forced him to leave the game in the fifth inning of Sunday’s loss.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and Matt Olson.

The duo also answer your mailbag questions.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Braves Report: Can the Braves rally without Austin Riley?
Michael Harris II day-to-day after pitch hits him in hand
Braves offense quiet as team misses chance to sweep Nationals
Braves take another major blow, losing 3B Austin Riley for 6-8 weeks with broken hand
Braves offense quiet as team misses chance to sweep Nationals
Michael Harris II day-to-day after pitch hits him in hand
Braves' Sunday brunch-time game: How to watch on Roku
