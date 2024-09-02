Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: Braves division title hopes dwindle in series loss to Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos, center left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off single against Atlanta Braves' Grant Holmes during the 11th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos, center left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off single against Atlanta Braves' Grant Holmes during the 11th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano recap their series in Philadelphia losing 3 of 4 to the Phillies.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and Matt Olson.

The duo also answer your mailbag questions.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

