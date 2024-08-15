Atlanta Braves

Braves reliever A.J. Minter to undergo hip surgery

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter delivers to a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the seventh inning at Truist Park, Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter delivers to a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the seventh inning at Truist Park, Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
1 minute ago

SAN FRANCISCO – A.J. Minter might have thrown his final pitch for the Atlanta Braves, which is a sad possibility for a homegrown player who cares so much about the organization that drafted him.

Braves manager Brian Snitker on Wednesday said Minter needs surgery on his left hip next week. Minter saw a specialist for a further evaluation, and the visit revealed the need for an operation.

The Braves still do not know whether or not Minter will pitch again this season.

“They’ll know after they do the surgery,” Snitker said. “But until they do that and get in there, I don’t think they do know what the extent will be.”

But as of this writing, it’s Aug. 14. Only a month and a half remains in this regular season. If Minter were to return in the postseason, for example, that would mean he’d need to come back in around two months or so.

Atlanta on Monday placed Minter on the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation – the same injury he dealt with when he landed on the injured list in late May. At that time, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was dealing with a hip impingement. He felt he’d gotten it cleaned up through treatment. He came off the injured list and pitched.

He performed well. After coming off the injured list on July 3, he allowed three earned runs over 13 innings across 14 appearances. He competed through the hip injury. His four-seam fastball velocity dipped a tick.

Now, he’ll undergo an operation. Upon its completion, the Braves will be able to give an official update on whether they expect Minter to pitch again this season.

Minter is a free agent at season’s end.

The Braves’ bullpen is strong, but Minter was a key part of the group. In addition to his leadership, he’s one of Snitker’s late-inning options.

The Braves will have to make this upcoming push to the postseason without him.

Reynaldo López will slot into the rotation back home

Reynaldo López will likely start at home at the beginning of next week, Snitker said.

This seems to mean that López will pitch Tuesday’s series opener against the Phillies at Truist Park. This would give him a full six days between starts.

On Tuesday, López allowed three runs on six hits over four innings. He threw 71 pitches, 47 for strikes.

“After the first inning – I watched a little bit on the computer – he kind of amped things up a little bit,” Snitker said. “Velocities were really good and the reports from the guys that were there on-site were really good, too.”

López’s fastball touched 96.7 mph. It averaged 94.5 mph over his outing.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves unsure if A.J. Minter will pitch again this season
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves notes: Michael Harris II excited for return; A.J. Minter to see specialist
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Help on the way for Braves: Michael Harris II due back Wednesday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves notes: ‘Go time’ for the starters; Ramón Laureano update
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves option Eli White as they bring back Michael Harris II
Braves’ Charlie Morton on his confusing season and making peace with future
Charlie Morton gets 2,000th strikeout, Braves prevail in 10 innings
Featured
Placeholder Image

Suspect in ‘horrific’ attack prayed then beat homeless Ga. man to death, police say
Georgia Democrats dream about what could have been had Atlanta landed the Democratic...
As an Atlanta architect and world champion, she knows how to pitch