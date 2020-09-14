Braves release lefty Robbie Erlin

The Braves released left-hander Robbie Erlin on Monday, the team announced. Erlin was designated for assignment over the weekend.
Erlin, 29, appeared in seven games for the Braves, who acquired him on waivers after the Pirates designated him earlier in the season. With the Braves' rotation in shambles, Erlin made five starts. His final outing came Sept. 10, when he allowed five runs over 1-2/3 innings against the Nationals.
Overall, Erlin posted an 8.49 ERA with 21 strikeouts and six walks in 23-1/3 innings for the Braves. He had two additional appearances (3-1/3 innings) with Pittsburgh.
The Braves' rotation seems to be trending upward, at least to the point a stopgap like Erlin is no longer required. Youngsters Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright have been encouraging, while lefties Cole Hamels and Max Fried are expected to return this week.