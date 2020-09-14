Braves release lefty Robbie Erlin

Erlin, 29, appeared in seven games for the Braves, who acquired him on waivers after the Pirates designated him earlier in the season. With the Braves' rotation in shambles, Erlin made five starts. His final outing came Sept. 10, when he allowed five runs over 1-2/3 innings against the Nationals.

Overall, Erlin posted an 8.49 ERA with 21 strikeouts and six walks in 23-1/3 innings for the Braves. He had two additional appearances (3-1/3 innings) with Pittsburgh.