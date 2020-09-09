Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list

Albies has been sidelined over a month with a bone bruise in his right wrist. He hasn’t played since Aug. 4, missing 30 games. He missed only six games across his first two full major-league seasons entering 2020.

The 23-year-old hadn’t hit his stride over the first 11 games. Albies, who initially played through the wrist pain, has hit .159 with one homer and six RBIs in 44 at-bats this season. The Braves have 18 games remaining in the regular season.