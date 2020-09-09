X

Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle at first base during the sixth inning Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Credit: John Amis

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Utilityman Johan Camargo optioned to Gwinnett

Ozzie Albies' extended absence is over. The Braves reinstated their All-Star second baseman from the 10-day injured list Wednesday morning.

Albies has been sidelined over a month with a bone bruise in his right wrist. He hasn’t played since Aug. 4, missing 30 games. He missed only six games across his first two full major-league seasons entering 2020.

The 23-year-old hadn’t hit his stride over the first 11 games. Albies, who initially played through the wrist pain, has hit .159 with one homer and six RBIs in 44 at-bats this season. The Braves have 18 games remaining in the regular season.

To open a roster spot, the Braves optioned utilityman Johan Camargo to the alternate training site in Gwinnett. Camargo, who played 21 games a second base in Albies' absence, has struggled for the second consecutive campaign. He’s hit .200/.244/.367 with four homers and nine RBIs in 35 games.

