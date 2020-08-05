Braves place Albies, Adams on IL; activate Markakis

The Braves placed second baseman Ozzie Albies and first baseman Matt Adams on the injured list Tuesday morning. They recalled catcher Alex Jackson and activated Nick Markakis from the restricted list to fill the open roster spots.
Albies has dealt with right-wrist soreness over the past two weeks. It’s affected his performance, with the 23-year-old hitting .159/.196/.273 over 11 games (44 at-bats). Manager Brian Snitker indicated Monday night that the Braves were seriously considering giving him an extended break.
Adams suffered a strained left hamstring while running out a grounder in Monday’s win over the Blue Jays. He left the game early. Signed just before opening day, Adams has helped the Braves as a designated hitter, homering twice and knocking in seven runs in 10 games.
Markakis originally decided against playing this season but announced his change of heart last week. He further bolsters the team’s offense, specifically against right-handed pitching. Jackson, meanwhile, adds additional catching depth. He’s played in three games this year, going 2-for-7.