Braves place Albies, Adams on IL; activate Markakis

Albies has dealt with right-wrist soreness over the past two weeks. It’s affected his performance, with the 23-year-old hitting .159/.196/.273 over 11 games (44 at-bats). Manager Brian Snitker indicated Monday night that the Braves were seriously considering giving him an extended break.

Adams suffered a strained left hamstring while running out a grounder in Monday’s win over the Blue Jays. He left the game early. Signed just before opening day, Adams has helped the Braves as a designated hitter, homering twice and knocking in seven runs in 10 games.