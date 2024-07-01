Breaking: Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have broad immunity, dimming chance of a pre-election Trump trial
Braves reinstate A.J. Minter from injured list

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter reacts after striking out a Miami Marlins batter to end the top of the 10th inning at Truist Park, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 4-3 in the 10th inning. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter reacts after striking out a Miami Marlins batter to end the top of the 10th inning at Truist Park, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 4-3 in the 10th inning. (Jason Getz / AJC)
1 hour ago

The Braves will have one more weapon out of the bullpen when they continue their homestand with Tuesday’s game versus San Francisco.

Atlanta on Monday returned A.J. Minter from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the injured list.

Minter had been out since late May due to a left hip impingement. On his rehab assignment, he allowed one earned run over three innings across three appearances. Minter pitched one inning with High-A Rome, then two with Triple-A Gwinnett.

After Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh, the Braves optioned right-hander Daysbel Hernández to Gwinnett in a move that cleared the way for Minter’s return.

The Braves’ bullpen has been outstanding this season — even after Minter hit the injured list on May 30. From that day through Sunday, the Braves’ bullpen posted a 2.53 ERA — the fourth-best mark in baseball over that span.

Before the injury, Minter had a 2.95 ERA over 21-1/3 innings. Early in the season, he struggled with the home run ball. But he’s still been one of the better relievers in baseball.

Without Minter, the Braves have leaned on Raisel Iglesias, Joe Jiménez and Pierce Johnson. Now, Atlanta will get back Minter, who has mostly been the club’s setup man over the last couple years. Hernández hasn’t allowed an earned run over 9- 2/3 innings for the big-league team this season. He has 12 strikeouts and three walks in that span.

The Braves’ bullpen is back at full strength. In terms of injuries to the team overall, Atlanta is still without Michael Harris, who’s out with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

