Braves-Red Sox preview: Cap giveaway, Georgia Tech ticket package

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. returns to the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, May 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. returns to the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, May 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By AJC Sports
30 minutes ago

What you need to know about the upcoming two-game series between the Red Sox and the Braves at Truist Park Tuesday-Wednesday.

TUESDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Giveaway: The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a co-branded throwback NAPA cap.

National Anthem: Soap Creek Elementary School

Pitching matchup: Reynaldo Lopez vs. Kutter Crawford

WEDNESDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech ticket package: The package includes a Braves/Georgia Tech co-branded soft touch tumbler (24 oz.) and $4 of every ticket package sold will go back to the Alexander-Tharpe Scholarship Fund. https://www.mlb.com/braves/tickets/specials/georgia-tech

National Anthem: Walton High School Chorus

Pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. TBA

