Braves-Red Sox preview: Cap giveaway, Georgia Tech ticket package

Giveaway: The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a co-branded throwback NAPA cap.

National Anthem: Soap Creek Elementary School

Pitching matchup: Reynaldo Lopez vs. Kutter Crawford

WEDNESDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech ticket package: The package includes a Braves/Georgia Tech co-branded soft touch tumbler (24 oz.) and $4 of every ticket package sold will go back to the Alexander-Tharpe Scholarship Fund. https://www.mlb.com/braves/tickets/specials/georgia-tech

National Anthem: Walton High School Chorus

Pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. TBA