Braves-Red Sox preview: Cap giveaway, Georgia Tech ticket package

What you need to know about the upcoming two-game series between the Red Sox and the Braves at Truist Park Tuesday-Wednesday.
TUESDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH
Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
Giveaway: The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a co-branded throwback NAPA cap.
National Anthem: Soap Creek Elementary School
Pitching matchup: Reynaldo Lopez vs. Kutter Crawford
WEDNESDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH
Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech ticket package: The package includes a Braves/Georgia Tech co-branded soft touch tumbler (24 oz.) and $4 of every ticket package sold will go back to the Alexander-Tharpe Scholarship Fund. https://www.mlb.com/braves/tickets/specials/georgia-tech
National Anthem: Walton High School Chorus
Pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. TBA
