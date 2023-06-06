Braves recall Roddery Muñoz from Triple-A

The Braves recalled right-hander Roddery Muñoz and outrighted left-hander Lucas Luetge to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Munoz has a 4.94 ERA over 27-1/3 innings for Gwinnett this season.

Michael Tonkin will begin a rehabilitation assignment with the Stripers on Tuesday night in a home game against Charlotte. Tonkin was placed on the 15-day injured list last month with a strained neck. For the most part, Tonkin has pitched well for the Braves this season. But over his past three outings, he allowed nine runs – six earned – over 7-1/3 innings. He served up two homers in this stretch.

