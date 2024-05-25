Braves recall Jimmy Herget to join their bullpen in Pittsburgh

Herget has 142-2/3 big-league frames to his name. He’s got a 3.47 ERA in the majors. If he appears for the Braves in his stint with the big club, it’ll be his first big-league action in 2024.

Funny story: In 2012, the Braves drafted Herget in the 40th round, but he opted to go to college – which turned out to be a smart decision. The Reds selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB draft out of South Florida.

Herget debuted for Cincinnati in 2019. He’s since played for Texas, the Angels and, now, the Braves.

That the Braves chose to option Vines and not Ray Kerr, who started Friday’s game, might mean they would like Kerr to make another start – or at least continue his multi-inning bullpen role. He allowed five runs over four innings to begin a blowout loss, but flashed some good stuff and struck out six batters.

Kerr is the latest arm to make a start for the Braves, who are looking for a consistent fifth starter. Allan Winans, Bryce Elder, AJ Smith-Shawver and Vines have all made a start. None have stuck.

Smith-Shawver on Thursday turned in a promising outing, but he pitched through a left oblique strain. The Braves diagnosed him with a Grade 2 strain. The team doesn’t give timelines, but the typical recovery time for this injury is six to eight weeks.

Given that, the Braves’ options are even more limited, which is why Kerr might get another start.

Herget has minor-league options, so the Braves can eventually send him down if they no longer need him – whenever that time comes.