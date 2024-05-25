Atlanta Braves

Braves recall Jimmy Herget to join their bullpen in Pittsburgh

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jimmy Herget (46) in action during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jimmy Herget (46) in action during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By
15 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH – The Braves on Saturday recalled right-hander Jimmy Herget, who’ll be a fresh pitcher in their bullpen as their series at PNC Park continues.

The Braves optioned Darius Vines after Friday’s game. The move wasn’t surprising after Vines threw 78 pitches over three innings in Friday’s loss, leaving him unavailable to pitch for at least several days.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

At the beginning of May, the Braves acquired Herget from the Angels, who had designated him for assignment. Since joining Triple-A Gwinnett, he’s allowed three earned runs on eight hits across seven innings, with seven strikeouts and two walks. In Triple A this season, between the Angels and Braves systems, he’s posted a 3.93 ERA over 18-1/3 innings.

Herget has 142-2/3 big-league frames to his name. He’s got a 3.47 ERA in the majors. If he appears for the Braves in his stint with the big club, it’ll be his first big-league action in 2024.

Funny story: In 2012, the Braves drafted Herget in the 40th round, but he opted to go to college – which turned out to be a smart decision. The Reds selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB draft out of South Florida.

Herget debuted for Cincinnati in 2019. He’s since played for Texas, the Angels and, now, the Braves.

That the Braves chose to option Vines and not Ray Kerr, who started Friday’s game, might mean they would like Kerr to make another start – or at least continue his multi-inning bullpen role. He allowed five runs over four innings to begin a blowout loss, but flashed some good stuff and struck out six batters.

Kerr is the latest arm to make a start for the Braves, who are looking for a consistent fifth starter. Allan Winans, Bryce Elder, AJ Smith-Shawver and Vines have all made a start. None have stuck.

Smith-Shawver on Thursday turned in a promising outing, but he pitched through a left oblique strain. The Braves diagnosed him with a Grade 2 strain. The team doesn’t give timelines, but the typical recovery time for this injury is six to eight weeks.

Given that, the Braves’ options are even more limited, which is why Kerr might get another start.

Herget has minor-league options, so the Braves can eventually send him down if they no longer need him – whenever that time comes.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: court

Georgia’s first female appellate judge blazed trails on and off the bench

Credit: Courtesy Union Cit

Union City teen honored for public speaking achievements

Perfect attendance earns new grad free meals for life at Marietta restaurant
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Man raped, stabbed teen 86 times after meeting on Snapchat, Gwinnett DA says

Credit: TNS

Man raped, stabbed teen 86 times after meeting on Snapchat, Gwinnett DA says

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA to close Atlanta Five Points station entrances in July. Here’s why
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves’ AJ Smith-Shawver has oblique strain, goes on injured list
What to make of the Braves’ fifth-starter situation after blowout loss to Pirates
Braves notes: Meet newest Brave Joey Wendle; updates on Riley and Murphy
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

MEMORIAL DAY
A grandson follows in his hero’s footsteps all the way to Normandy
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Georgia murder case
Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks