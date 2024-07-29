Braves recall Darius Vines, option Jimmy Herget to Gwinnett

The Braves made a roster move early Monday, recalling pitcher Darius Vines and sending pitcher Jimmy Herget to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Vines was 0-1 in an earlier stint with the Braves this season and was 3-3 in Gwinnett. Herget was 0-1 in six appearances with the Braves this season.
Meanwhile, the Braves are waiting to hear the results of the MRI on pitcher Reynaldo Lopez, who departed Sunday’s win over the Mets after three innings due to forearm tightness.
MORE TO COME
