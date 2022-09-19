Braves recall Bryce Elder, who provides length and spot-start option

The Braves recalled right-hander Bryce Elder ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Nationals. They optioned righty William Woods to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Elder, 23, last pitched for the Braves on Sept. 3, tossing six scoreless innings against the Marlins. He owns a 3.67 ERA over seven games (six starts) this season. In this instance, Elder provides the Braves another reliever capable of covering multiple innings.
“He’s not going to miss much (in Triple-A) by coming up here right now,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s had a full year, and he’s been consistent. So I don’t have any problem with him coming up and coming out of the bullpen because their season is almost over anyway.”
Snitker added Elder could make a spot start “if we decide to go that route. … He’d be a good option if we decide to do something like that.”
In Elder’s last two major-league starts, both against Miami, he had a 0.69 ERA with a 16:5 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 13 innings. If he continues building off those appearances, he should earn a larger role on next year’s Braves.
Woods was promoted as a fresh arm when Kirby Yates (elbow inflammation) was placed on the injured list. Woods has pitched two scoreless major-league innings this season.
