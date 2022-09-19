Braves recall Bryce Elder, who provides length and spot-start option

Elder, 23, last pitched for the Braves on Sept. 3, tossing six scoreless innings against the Marlins. He owns a 3.67 ERA over seven games (six starts) this season. In this instance, Elder provides the Braves another reliever capable of covering multiple innings.

“He’s not going to miss much (in Triple-A) by coming up here right now,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s had a full year, and he’s been consistent. So I don’t have any problem with him coming up and coming out of the bullpen because their season is almost over anyway.”