Braves have spent 34 games at or below .500

In the past week, the Braves have done an admirable job battling back since they were swept by the Blue Jays and fell to 12-16. The Braves swept the Nationals in the following series and took two of three from Philadelphia over the weekend to reach 17-17.

Perhaps Saturday’s heroics woke the team up. They rallied from down two in the ninth and down three in the 12th to defeat the Phillies in a thriller. The next day, they scored four times in the first and cruised to a 6-1 win over the Phillies.