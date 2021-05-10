Braves have spent 34 games at or below .500

The Braves are back to .500 again. When they resume play Tuesday against the Blue Jays, they’ll have an opportunity to earn a winning record for the first time this season.
It’s been a frustrating start for the Braves, who’ve spent the first 34 games at or below .500. They opened the season by losing four straight, putting them behind the eight ball. They won the next four before enduring another skid.
Season so far
In the past week, the Braves have done an admirable job battling back since they were swept by the Blue Jays and fell to 12-16. The Braves swept the Nationals in the following series and took two of three from Philadelphia over the weekend to reach 17-17.
Perhaps Saturday’s heroics woke the team up. They rallied from down two in the ninth and down three in the 12th to defeat the Phillies in a thriller. The next day, they scored four times in the first and cruised to a 6-1 win over the Phillies.
They’ll enjoy the off-day Monday and get back at it Tuesday, when they’ll have the chance to get revenge against the Blue Jays.
Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.