Braves’ Ramón Laureano exits game early due to right heel soreness

DENVER – Outfielder Ramón Laureano departed Saturday’s game after three innings due to right heel soreness, the Braves said.

It seemed Laureano hurt himself in the top of the third inning, on a sprint to first base for an infield single.

In the bottom of the third, Laureano – who started in center field for the second time in as many days – was also involved in an outfield mishap. He probably could’ve been more aggressive in charging a fly ball that went between him, right fielder Jorge Soler and second baseman Whit Merrifield. Soler, who ran in and to his right, took charge and dove, but couldn’t come up with it. Two runs scored to tie the game.