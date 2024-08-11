Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Ramón Laureano exits game early due to right heel soreness

Atlanta Braves third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo, left, congratulates Ramón Laureano as he circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Justin Lawrence in the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Denver.

1 hour ago

DENVER – Outfielder Ramón Laureano departed Saturday’s game after three innings due to right heel soreness, the Braves said.

It seemed Laureano hurt himself in the top of the third inning, on a sprint to first base for an infield single.

In the bottom of the third, Laureano – who started in center field for the second time in as many days – was also involved in an outfield mishap. He probably could’ve been more aggressive in charging a fly ball that went between him, right fielder Jorge Soler and second baseman Whit Merrifield. Soler, who ran in and to his right, took charge and dove, but couldn’t come up with it. Two runs scored to tie the game.

In the top of the fourth, Braves manager Brian Snitker pinch-hit Adam Duvall for Laureano.

MORE TO COME …

