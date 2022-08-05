Braves’ quarterly revenue jumps 20% to $260 million

The Braves’ expenses also were sharply higher in the most recent quarter than a year earlier, largely because of a higher player payroll. Still, Braves Holdings had an operating profit before depreciation and amortization – the most common metric, along with revenue, for assessing a pro sports franchise’s economic performance – of $57 million for the April-June quarter, compared to $54 million in the same period last year.

Operating expenses totaled $203 million in the most recent quarter, compared to $162 million in the same period last year, a 25% increase.

“Revenue growth more than offset increased operating costs due to higher player salaries, more normalized levels of facility and game-day expenses, increased revenue-sharing expenses and increases in personnel costs,” Liberty Media said.

Of the Braves’ $260 million in revenue in the second quarter of this year, Liberty Media attributed $247 million to baseball sources, including tickets, concessions, suites, local broadcast rights, sponsorships and shared league-wide revenue such as national broadcasts and licensing. The other $13 million in Braves revenue was attributed to real-estate development in The Battery Atlanta, mostly rental income.

“Baseball revenue increased in the second quarter due to increased capacity and ticket demand at both regular season and spring training games, as well as additional special events held at the ballpark compared to the period year period,” Liberty Media said.

The Braves are on pace to surpass 3 million in home attendance this year for the first time since 2000.

Results for the April-June quarter last year were affected by reduced seating capacity at Truist Park in the first month of the season due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Braves, however, played one more home game in the second quarter of 2021 than in the second quarter of 2022.

Liberty Media also disclosed Friday that the Braves’ debt decreased $76 million in this year’s April-June quarter, dropping to $602 million on June 30 from $678 million on March 31. The decrease was “driven by debt repayment under the MLB league-wide credit facility,” Liberty said. Most of the Braves’ debt stems from costs associated with the construction of Truist Park, The Battery Atlanta and a new spring training complex.

The total cash and cash equivalents attributed to the Braves decreased $104 million during the quarter, from $311 million on March 31 to $207 million on June 30, “as cash from operations was more than offset by net debt repayment, increases in restricted cash and capital expenditures for the continued expansion of the mixed-use development,” Liberty Media said.

More to come on this story.