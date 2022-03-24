Ian Anderson’s spring debut for Braves delayed by rain

Braves notes:

- Manager Brian Snitker has long adored new Braves catcher Manny Pina, whom the team signed to a two-year deal as backup for Travis d’Arnaud. Pina already has developed a good rapport with Braves pitchers.

“I’ve loved Manny Pina ever since I saw him in the minor leagues,” Snitker said. “He’s the perfect complement to Travis. What he’s done here already, getting to know the pitchers, I really like him. I love having a veteran guy there.”

- During an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, new Braves slugger Matt Olson praised the franchise’s aggressiveness in improving the roster. Asked specifically about the team adding closer Kenley Jansen, Olson said:

“It just shows this organization’s commitment to winning. It’s an incredible arm in the back end, and there was already a pretty incredible bullpen. So for them to go out and make that happen, we just keep adding on to this roster. It says a lot.”

- MLB and the MLBPA agreed to expand rosters from 26 to 28 in April (the agreement hasn’t yet officially been announced). It’s a logical move given the accelerated spring training, and one Snitker appreciates.

“It’s good, like what we did in 2020,” Snitker said. “You need the help, especially getting the thing off the ground and getting stretched out. We don’t know where our starters will be starting out. We hope we know, but we don’t know until we’re getting ready to leave (Florida).”

- Right-hander Collin McHugh threw a simulated game Wednesday. His wipe-out slider drew raving reviews. He’s yet to pitch in an exhibition game, and Snitker doesn’t have an estimated date for his debut, but he’s impressed thus far. “Just watching the (bullpen sessions), it’s pretty darn good,” Snitker said. “You look at his numbers last year, that’s really, really good.”