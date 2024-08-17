Braves prospect Hurston Waldrep has imperfect outing: No hits but six walks

Braves prospect Hurston Waldrep did not allow any hits in five innings but he gave up six walks as the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers beat the Norfolk Tides 7-0 on Friday night at Coolray Field. The game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning due to rain.

Waldrep recorded the first win of his Triple-A career in his fifth start with Gwinnett. Waldrep struck out five while lowering his ERA to 4.08. He threw 90 pitches, 48 for strikes.

Catcher Chadwick Tromp recorded his second straight three-RBI game for Gwinnett (22-21). Tromp went 3-for-3 and reached base in all four trips to the plate, reaching on a walk as well.