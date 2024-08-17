Braves prospect Hurston Waldrep has imperfect outing: No hits but six walks

Braves prospect Hurston Waldrep did not allow any hits in five innings but he gave up six walks as the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers beat the Norfolk Tides 7-0 on Friday night at Coolray Field. The game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning due to rain.
Waldrep recorded the first win of his Triple-A career in his fifth start with Gwinnett. Waldrep struck out five while lowering his ERA to 4.08. He threw 90 pitches, 48 for strikes.
Catcher Chadwick Tromp recorded his second straight three-RBI game for Gwinnett (22-21). Tromp went 3-for-3 and reached base in all four trips to the plate, reaching on a walk as well.
A sharp RBI single from Zack Short got the Stripers started in the second inning. With the lead at 2-0, Tromp drove in a pair on a single to center field to double the advantage. The Stripers blew it open with a two-run sixth inning that featured another RBI from Tromp and an RBI double from Eli White that made it 7-0 just as the rain began to fall.
The Stripers picked up their eighth shutout victory of the season, and are outscoring Norfolk 40-8 through four games.
