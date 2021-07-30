Braves prospect Drew Waters has four hits in Gwinnett’s loss

Drew Waters went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored but the Gwinnett Stripers (38-37) fell 7-6 to the host Memphis Redbirds (38-37) at AutoZone Park on Thursday night.
William Contreras belted a two-run homer for the Stripers.
Johan Camargo added RBI singles in the seventh and eighth innings for Gwinnett.
Waters’ four-hit game was his third for the Stripers this season. He has raised his average to .262.
Camargo is batting .319 and Contreras has a .365 average.
Sean Kazmar Jr. recorded a sixth-inning single for his 657th career Gwinnett hit to tie Larry Whisenton for the Atlanta Braves Triple-A hits record.