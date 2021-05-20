Braves prospect Drew Waters has four hits, another homer

Braves prospect Drew Waters had four hits, including a leadoff home run, but the Nashville Sounds edged the Gwinnett Stripers 5-4 in 10 innings in Triple-A play on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park in Nashville.
Waters finished 4-for-5 with a double, homer, two runs scored, and two RBIs. He had an RBI single that extended Gwinnett’s lead to 4-2 in the top of the 10th.
Waters’ four-hit game was his first since July 7, 2019 for Double-A Mississippi vs. Biloxi. He also finished a triple shy of the cycle.
Waters hit two home runs in Tuesday’s game.
With none out in the bottom of the 10th, Nashville’s Zach Green doubled off Victor Arano to score two runs and give the Sounds a walk-off win.
The Stripers’ Jasseel De La Cruz made his second strong start of the season, pitching four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out five in a no-decision.
Orlando Arcia’s 13-game hitting streak came to an end as he went 0-for-5 for Gwinnett (9-5).