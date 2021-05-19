Braves prospect Drew Waters homers left-handed, right-handed for Gwinnett

Braves prospect Drew Waters recorded his first career multi-homer game on Tuesday night, but the Gwinnett Stripers (9-4) lost to the Sounds 9-8 in Triple-A baseball in Nashville.
Waters went 3-for-5 with a two-run shot off left-hander Aaron Ashby in the fourth and a solo homer off right-hander Miguel Sanchez in the eighth. The outfielder became the first Gwinnett player to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game since Mel Rojas Jr. on July 7, 2016 at Charlotte.
Sean Kazmar Jr. finished 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the ninth that got the Stripers to within a run.
Gwinnett’s Orlando Arcia extended his hitting streak to 13 games, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in his first at-bat in a Stripers uniform.