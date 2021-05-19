Braves prospect Drew Waters homers left-handed, right-handed for Gwinnett

Waters went 3-for-5 with a two-run shot off left-hander Aaron Ashby in the fourth and a solo homer off right-hander Miguel Sanchez in the eighth. The outfielder became the first Gwinnett player to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game since Mel Rojas Jr. on July 7, 2016 at Charlotte.

Sean Kazmar Jr. finished 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the ninth that got the Stripers to within a run.