Braves podcast report: Inside the clubhouse

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee is joined by Bally Sports Braves analyst CJ Nitkowski to discuss what’s been going on with the squad.

Also, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano takes you inside the clubhouse following the team’s 4-3 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday night.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Sean Murphy and Austin Riley.