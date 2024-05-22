Atlanta Braves

Braves podcast report: Inside the clubhouse

Chicago Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel, right, jokes with Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. after he pretended to tag him out after the first half of the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee is joined by Bally Sports Braves analyst CJ Nitkowski to discuss what’s been going on with the squad.

Also, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano takes you inside the clubhouse following the team’s 4-3 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday night.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Sean Murphy and Austin Riley.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

