Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Ozzie Albies working in field, hasn’t started hitting

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies works in the field at Truist Park on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies works in the field at Truist Park on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
16 minutes ago

Ozzie Albies has slowly been working his way toward a return from his left-wrist fracture. His latest step: participating in fielding practice for the first time Tuesday. But he still hasn’t been cleared to hit.

“Mainly just working in the cage, trying to see if I can swing,” said Albies, who wasn’t wearing a cast. “Things are going as planned so far. Now I’m in the gym, keeping my body healthy, running the bases, keeping the body strong for the possible comeback.”

When Albies was injured, the team said he’d be out six to eight weeks. This is the five-and-a-half-week mark, meaning Albies’ absence will fall under the lengthier estimation.

Albies said veteran Whit Merrifield has done a “great” job covering second base. The Braves have remained in postseason contention thanks to efforts from journeymen like Ramon Laureano, Gio Urshela and Merrifield. The team will hope Albies returns later this month, with third baseman Austin Riley (broken hand) a possibility if the Braves made the postseason.

“It’s exciting that I’m feeling great and healthy again,” Albies said. “All I want to do is play baseball. I can’t wait to come back.”

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Why Braves added right-handed reliever John Brebbia at start of September
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Raisel Iglesias named National League reliever of the month for August
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves make minor-league trade as they deal Yuli Gurriel to Royals
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Phillies All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm sits out with hand injury against Braves
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Raisel Iglesias named National League reliever of the month for August
Ludacris to throw out first pitch before Braves game Wednesday
MLB postseason picture: If the playoffs started today ...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon