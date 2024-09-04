Braves’ Ozzie Albies working in field, hasn’t started hitting

Ozzie Albies has slowly been working his way toward a return from his left-wrist fracture. His latest step: participating in fielding practice for the first time Tuesday. But he still hasn’t been cleared to hit.

“Mainly just working in the cage, trying to see if I can swing,” said Albies, who wasn’t wearing a cast. “Things are going as planned so far. Now I’m in the gym, keeping my body healthy, running the bases, keeping the body strong for the possible comeback.”

When Albies was injured, the team said he’d be out six to eight weeks. This is the five-and-a-half-week mark, meaning Albies’ absence will fall under the lengthier estimation.