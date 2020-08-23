Braves overcome late 4-run deficit, walk off again

The Braves’ offense first showed life in the seventh, when Austin Riley’s two-run homer cut their four-run deficit in half. It was all they mustered against Phillies starter Zack Wheeler, whose departure was exactly what the opposition needed.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson opened the eighth with a single off Hector Neris, who walked Freddie Freeman in the next at-bat. Marcell Ozuna’s two-strike single through the right infield scored a run, pulling the Braves within 4-3.

Designated hitter Matt Adams provided the biggest hit of the eighth inning. He doubled off Workman’s first pitch as a Phillie, scoring Freeman and Ozuna to give the Braves a 5-4 lead. The Phillies recently acquired Workman from the Red Sox to aid their leaky bullpen, but his debut left much to be desired.

Mark Melancon blew his first save of the season in the ninth, when the Phillies loaded the bases and Bryce Harper’s sacrifice fly tied the game. The tie didn’t last very long.

Workman stayed on for the bottom of the ninth. Tyler Flowers singled but Ender Inciarte struck out while attempting to bunt him over. Swanson followed with a double to put runners at second and third. Workman intentionally walked Freeman to load the bases.

“Dansby loves those moments,” Snitker said. “I don’t know that those moments are ever too big for him. He thrives on that and has since he’s been here.”

Travis d’Arnaud hit a ball to short that Didi Gregorius fired home for a force out. Alex Jackson, running for Flowers, was initially ruled safe but the play was overturned. The Braves were left with the bases still loaded and two out.

Enter Duvall, who’s assembled a legitimate feel-good story this season. He singled over second base to score the game-ending run, giving the Braves their fifth walk-off victory in the past five home games. They also walked off against the Nationals on Monday and the Blue Jays on Aug. 6 to conclude the last homestand.

“We’re playing well and winning ballgames,” Duvall said. “That makes the season go by a lot smoother and a lot faster, when you’re winning games and having fun. We’re pretty excited right now.”

Snitker added: “I love when Adam Duvall does something like that. I’m such a big fan of that guy. I just love to see it for him.”

The Braves are 4-2 against the Phillies, taking the first two of this series after splitting four in Philadelphia last week. The Braves are 4-0-2 in series against National League East rivals this season.

Notes from Saturday:

- The most impressive play of the night came from Cristian Pache, who subbed in as a defensive replacement in left field. Harper flew out to left with the bases loaded and the Phillies trailing 5-4 in the ninth, and Pache fired home and almost caught Neil Walker at home and end the game. The throw was clocked over 96 mph.

“I didn’t think he’d have a chance at all on that throw, then he turned it loose and it was gaining on the runner,” Snitker said. “I was like, ‘oh my God.’ Because it was (hit) deep. That’s a hell of a play.”

- Starter Robbie Erlin gave the Braves another steady four innings. His lone bad sequence came in the first, when he walked Rhys Hoskins and gave up a monstrous 473-foot homer to Harper. Erlin settled in, allowing only one hit the remainder of his outing.

“When you can navigate that lineup a couple times, that’s huge,” Snitker said. “He did a great job again keeping us in the game and making big pitches. Really, all we wanted him to do when the game started was that right there. It was awesome.”

- The Phillies added their third run thanks to Riley’s error at third base. Darren O’Day had retired the first two hitters of the fifth before Rhys Hoskins hit a grounder that slipped through Riley’s legs. A.J. Minter replaced O’Day.

Hoskins stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Minter walked Harper and J.T. Realmuto singled to score Hoskins. Riley has generally been sound defensively, but the Phillies made the most of the extra out.

- Riley atoned for his miscue in the eighth with a two-run homer that put the Braves on the board. It was Riley’s fourth home run of the season. Each has come on a breaking ball.

Despite lackluster results, Riley has been confident in his improved approach. He’s earned a hit in four consecutive games, and perhaps his plate discipline will soon start rewarding him better results.

- The Braves and Phillies wrap up their series Sunday night. Josh Tomlin will face Zach Eflin. The Braves and Phillies will meet again next weekend to conclude their season series.