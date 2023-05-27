Braves option Dylan Dodd, could clear way for Michael Soroka

The Braves optioned left-handed pitcher Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett following Friday’s game against the Phillies. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled right-handed pitcher Dereck Rodríguez.

The Braves have not announced their rotation for a series at Oakland that starts Monday. One possibility for a needed starter could be to recall Michael Soroka from Triple-A. He is scheduled to start for the Stripers against the Durham Bulls on Sunday. The Braves have used bullpen games three times this season and lost all three. Starters Max Fried and Kyle Wright are on the injured list.

Dodd started Thursday’s series opener against the Phillies. He allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings with three strikeouts and one walk. He got a no-decision in a game the Braves went on to win 8-5.

Soroka got the win in his last outing for Gwinnett on Tuesday. He worked six innings and allowed only two hits and one earned run while striking out eight and walking one. He threw 96 pitches. He is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA in eight starts for the Stripers this season as he battles back from two torn Achilles tendon injuries. He’s pitched 35-1/3 innings.

“He’s working his process here every day,” Gwinnett Stripers manager Matt Tuiasosopo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week. “The guy’s missed so much time. ... He comes ready to prepare and compete every day. He’s had some good outings, he’s had some mixed outings. But it’s all part of just getting all that rust off and getting them back out there, and just getting in that mode of competing and facing hitters.”

Soroka last pitched in the major leagues Aug. 3, 2020, when he left a start after tearing his Achilles. Months later, on the day he had a protective boot removed, he tore the same Achilles walking down the dugout steps.

