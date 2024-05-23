Braves option Daysbel Hernández to bring up AJ Smith-Shawver for Thursday’s start

CHICAGO — The Braves on Thursday announced they optioned Daysbel Hernández to Triple-A Gwinnett after Wednesday’s game as the move to bring up AJ Smith-Shawver, whom they chose to start Thursday’s series finale versus the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

This was not a surprise. Hernández seemed like the obvious candidate to be sent down.

The Braves appointed Hernández as the 27th man for Monday’s doubleheader, then recalled him Tuesday. He served them well over these few days: He did not allow an earned run over two innings across two appearances – one Monday, the other Tuesday. By pitching, he helped keep the high-leverage relievers fresh.