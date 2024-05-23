Atlanta Braves

Braves option Daysbel Hernández to bring up AJ Smith-Shawver for Thursday’s start

AJ Smith-Shawver (shown here in a 2023 game) will start Thursday's game against the Cubs. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

AJ Smith-Shawver (shown here in a 2023 game) will start Thursday's game against the Cubs. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
Updated 1 hour ago

CHICAGO — The Braves on Thursday announced they optioned Daysbel Hernández to Triple-A Gwinnett after Wednesday’s game as the move to bring up AJ Smith-Shawver, whom they chose to start Thursday’s series finale versus the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

This was not a surprise. Hernández seemed like the obvious candidate to be sent down.

The Braves appointed Hernández as the 27th man for Monday’s doubleheader, then recalled him Tuesday. He served them well over these few days: He did not allow an earned run over two innings across two appearances – one Monday, the other Tuesday. By pitching, he helped keep the high-leverage relievers fresh.

Darius Vines is still a part of the Braves’ bullpen. This is only speculation, if he doesn’t pitch Thursday, he could start Friday’s game in Pittsburgh, which would allow the Braves not to make another move.

