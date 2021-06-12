Braves on four-game skid after losing second game to Marlins

Fried gave up solo homers to Duvall and Lewin Diaz in the fourth and fifth frames, respectively. Entering the day, Fried hadn’t allowed a home run since his May 5 start against Washington, a stretch of five outings and over 30 innings.

After Thompson’s exit, Freddie Freeman led off the sixth with a single, but Ozzie Albies grounded into his first double play since 2019 to erase the base runner. The offense, which even through its struggles packed punch, had one extra-base hit through seven innings, a two-out Abraham Almonte double that didn’t ultimately harm the Marlins.

Freeman smashed a two-run homer in the eighth to pull the Braves within a run. It was Freeman’s 15th homer and second in three days. He also hit a late game-tying homer in Philadelphia. Freeman is seeking any welcome results after he’s been plagued by misfortune and uncharacteristic struggles through 62 games.

The Marlins added an insurance run when Jesus Aguilar had a check-swing hit that cleared the infield. It was the type of unlucky break that seemingly has almost always gone against the Braves in 2021.

After going 10-1 in Fried’s starts last season, the Braves fell to 4-6 in his outings this time around. It’s just another facet of what’s been a maddening season for the Braves, whose long-desired recovery didn’t begin Saturday. Fried was the team’s stopper, but without any offensive support, there’s only so much he can do.

The Braves will try to avoid a three-game sweep Sunday. Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.82 ERA) will face Marlins right-hander Pablo Lopez (2-3, 2.76).