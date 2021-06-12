Braves falling into unfamiliar territory in NL East

- A small bit of good news for the Braves’ offense entering Saturday: They have three players sporting lengthy on-base streaks in Ronald Acuna (20 games), Dansby Swanson (19) and Ozzie Albies (18). Those are the three longest on-base streaks in MLB.

Acuna owns a .404 on-base percentage during his streak. Swanson’s is .351, meaning he’s raised his overall on-base percentage from .265 to .291 during the run. Albies has a .438 on-base percentage during his stretch.

- Acuna also has walked in 10 consecutive games, which is the longest such streak since Chipper Jones walked in 16 consecutive games during his MVP 1999 season.

- Max Fried entered Saturday’s start hoping to achieve something he hasn’t done: defeat the Marlins. They’re the only team Fried has faced and has yet to defeat. He’s 0-2 with a 6.53 ERA in seven starts against Miami.

- “That poor guy, he’s had more hard-hit balls with literally nothing to show for it,” manager Brian Snitker said of first baseman Freddie Freeman. That’s not too much of an exaggeration. Freeman, experiencing an underwhelming year after winning NL MVP last season, has 91 hard-hit balls, fourth most in the majors. As Freeman said last week, however, it gets old hearing about hard-hit balls. He’s still seeking results.

- Talking with Miami reporters Friday, rising Marlins shortstop Jazz Chisholm spoke well of Acuna and their emerging competition, saying: “Every time I play against the Braves and I see him out there, I say I got to win. I’m not going to lie. It’s something about him on the other side and knowing he’s probably the best player in the league right now. As in, who’s hot right now. And seeing him do his thing every day. Every time he gets a hit, I go up to the box and say, ‘I can’t let him show me up.’ I got to do it, too, or I got to do better.

“I wouldn’t want to play with nobody else. It’s fun going against him. He has the excitement that I want to (have). I want to go on the field every day and be like, ‘OK, bet. You think you’re going to do this in tonight’s game? I’m going to do it to your team now.’”