Braves' offense made its presence felt at the end

“As many zeroes as we’ve seen put up there, just to score like that was huge, I thought,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Acuna’s RBI hit. “I liked our chances after we scored the one run. I sure am glad we did the add-on runs, but we were down to where that game was manageable and where we wanted it.”

For the Braves, the eighth-inning rally against Reds closer Raisel Iglesias relieved the tension of a high-pressure series.

“Those were huge insurance runs,” Travis d’Arnaud said. “If we went into the top of the ninth only up 1-0, it’s a different feeling for everybody, including myself, including every infielder and outfielder. I’m sure every fan would be feeling different as well."

After Freddie Freeman walked to start the bottom of the eighth, Ozuna (previously 0-for-8 with five strikeouts in the series) slammed a 429-foot home run to left-center to give the Braves the comfort of a 3-0 lead. Ozuna wasn’t available for interviews after the game, but he made his exhilaration clear by snapping an imaginary selfie photo before reaching first base.

Three batters later, following a walk to Ozzie Albies, Duvall (previously 0-for-7 with six strikeouts in the series) hit a 388-foot homer to left against his former team.

By the end, the Braves hitters' struggles against the Reds' pitchers seemed to be a fading memory on the team.

“I’m just really happy. I’m overcome with joy,” Acuna, who went 3-for-5 on Thursday after going 1-for-6 on Wednesday, said through an interpreter. “As a team, I think we set out to do what we always do, and that’s to play our game and do our very best. Our goal was to advance, and luckily we were able to do that.”