Atlanta Braves

Braves’ offense erupts in six-run seventh inning against Cubs

1 / 21
Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Chicago. The Braves won 9-2. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
By Charlotte Varnes – For the AJC
Updated 49 minutes ago

CHICAGO Wednesday’s Braves-Cubs matchup appeared to have the makings of a quiet affair for both offenses.

Braves left fielder Adam Duvall sent the ball flying well past Wrigley Field’s ivy-lined outfield wall in the third inning to score two runs, but the bats went silent for awhile after that 2-0 start. Meanwhile, Braves starter Max Fried deterred the Cubs’ offense, starting the game with five perfect innings en route to a fast-paced, complete-game performance.

The game took its turn in the seventh inning, when the Braves stymied two pitchers — Cubs starter Justin Steele and relief pitcher Jose Cuas — to score six runs and solidify their lead in a 9-2 victory.

“The guys came out swinging, really capitalized and gave us enough cushion where I could go out there and attack and try to get a quick inning to be able to get some more (runs),” Fried said.

The Braves’ offensive explosion came after a lackluster stretch in May. Stars like right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and first baseman Matt Olson have struggled at the plate, while the lineup has sometimes stranded base runners — including going 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position Tuesday.

But that big seventh inning may have started a new chapter for the Braves, who entered the game having scored less than six runs in all but one game in May. They surpassed that in the seventh inning alone, shutting the door on the Cubs’ hopes for a comeback in the process.

Shortstop Orlando Arcia kicked off the inning, doubling in left center field. He made his way to third on a Michael Harris II groundout, then scored a well-executed squeeze bunt by third baseman Zack Short.

Steele left the game, as Cuas entered to face Acuña Jr. and walked him. The Braves then delivered back-to-back home runs, by Marcell Ozuna, who watched his ball make its way into the left-field bleachers, and Olson, who sent his own deep shot to right field.

Those moments were huge, catcher Travis d’Arnaud said.

“When homers start coming, a lot of the guys loosen up a little bit,” he said. “More of them come. More hits come. A lot of people relax.”

Slowly but surely, it appears the Braves’ bats are sparking back to life. For one, Olson and Ozuna’s back-to-back home runs built on another back-to-back performance from the first of Monday’s two games against the Padres.

Manager Brian Snitker said he’s felt like Olson’s play has been coming together since the Braves’ last homestand. Over seven home games from May 13 through 20, Olson batted .385 — a jump from his .194 average through the nine prior games in May.

Snitker also pointed to Harris as another player who’s coming together on offense, saying he had a nice night (two hits, including a double).

Wednesday’s performance could prove a turning point for a team that’s been quiet on offense in recent weeks. Snitker hopes that’s the case — and that the energy will spread to the whole lineup.

“You get a few of those guys going, they’re going to relax everyone else,” he said.

About the Author

Charlotte Varnes
Credit: TNS

