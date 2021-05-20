Braves OF prospect Drew Waters impressing at Triple-A Gwinnett

- Also at Triple-A, shortstop Orlando Arcia had his 13-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday. It’s somewhat of a surprise that Arcia, a 27-year-old who spent parts of the past six seasons with the Brewers, hasn’t yet joined the Braves. He leads all Triple-A teams in homers (seven), extra-base hits (11) and runs (17). He also had a three-homer game earlier this month. The Braves certainly would benefit from a jolt at the plate.

- Speaking of the Braves’ offense, it’s been productive with two outs. After scoring three of their five runs Wednesday with two outs, the Braves have 86 two-out runs this season. That’s the third-highest total in the majors, trailing only the Dodgers (94) and White Sox (93).

That’s good company: The Dodgers are the reigning champions and are 25-18. The White Sox, meanwhile, are 26-16, owning the best record in the American League. Perhaps it’s a positive sign for the Braves, whose 20-23 record doesn’t stack up with those clubs.