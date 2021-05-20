Ronald Acuna on Austin Riley: ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet’

“It’s so good to see him staying inside that ball like that,” manager Brian Snitker said after Wednesday’s game. “He has such good power the other way. That’s been really good the past few days. Hopefully he carries that on.”

Riley, 24, has taken what’s metaphorically called “the leap.” He’s hitting .355/.469/.581 with five homers, six doubles and 11 RBIs in his past 28 games. Overall, he’s hitting .299/.409/.453. Perhaps most notable, he’s increased his walk rate from 7.8% during the shortened 2020 season to 12.2% in 43 games this year. Despite a decrease in his hard-hit rate, Riley has been more productive than during any other stretch of his career.

The Braves have needed him. Most of their reliable performers have been anything but reliable thus far. Freddie Freeman’s undesirable results are well-documented, as are Marcell Ozuna’s. Dansby Swanson has had a tough start. The center-field situation is being salvaged by Guillermo Heredia, but it largely has been a mess. Catcher has been underwhelming, with Travis d’Arnaud starting slowly before his injury and William Contreras now figuring out the ropes.

If Acuna is correct, the Braves’ offense will be even more potent when Freeman and Ozuna get back to their expected averages. And Riley will have cemented himself the team’s long-term answer at third base - an issue that’s plagued the organization since Hall of Famer Chipper Jones’ retirement.