Braves OF Cristian Pache reinstated from IL, optioned to Triple-A

The Braves reinstated outfielder Cristian Pache from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, the Braves announced. Pache has been out since May 13 with a hamstring injury and was on a rehab assignment with the Stripers.
It was logical for the Braves to leave Pache, 22, at Gwinnett, where he’ll try to find his footing at the plate. Pache has struggled in his first full major-league season, going 7-for-63 (.111) in 22 games. He’s had two separate stints on the IL. Pache was 1-for-27 in the stretch leading to his latest injury.
The Braves already optioned Pache to Gwinnett when he returned from a groin injury earlier in the year, but Guillermo Heredia’s hamstring injury put Pache back in the majors. While Pache tries to generate momentum in Gwinnett, the Braves will continue playing Heredia in center. The team also has veteran Ender Inciarte as depth. In left field, the Braves have started Abraham Almonte the past two nights, with Ehire Adrianza capable of manning any outfield spot if necessary.
While the Braves knew they must be patient with Pache, who was advanced in the field but a work-in-progress with the bat, the team can’t afford too much patience given its current state. Injuries and underperformance have the Braves sitting at 25-27, 3-1/2 games out of first place in the National League East. The Braves haven’t been above .500 at any point this season.