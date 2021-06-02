Braves OF Cristian Pache reinstated from IL, optioned to Triple-A

It was logical for the Braves to leave Pache, 22, at Gwinnett, where he’ll try to find his footing at the plate. Pache has struggled in his first full major-league season, going 7-for-63 (.111) in 22 games. He’s had two separate stints on the IL. Pache was 1-for-27 in the stretch leading to his latest injury.

The Braves already optioned Pache to Gwinnett when he returned from a groin injury earlier in the year, but Guillermo Heredia’s hamstring injury put Pache back in the majors. While Pache tries to generate momentum in Gwinnett, the Braves will continue playing Heredia in center. The team also has veteran Ender Inciarte as depth. In left field, the Braves have started Abraham Almonte the past two nights, with Ehire Adrianza capable of manning any outfield spot if necessary.